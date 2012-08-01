Touch & Go
No Coast Mohawk Fest Readies Three Days of Punk
To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 3 Comments
Die Kreuzen Members Reunite for Atomic Benefit
Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more
Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
So This is The New Year('s self-titled album)
Saying The New Year's latest album was worth the wait is a complement of the highest order, considering how long that wait was: It's been four years since the previous New Year record. For the statisticians, that's a 25% waiting-time increase from.. more
Sep 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blondie
Debbie Harry’s recent show at the Turner Hall Ballroomwasn’t particularly well received—no surprise, since she was touring behind anawful solo album and refused to play any Blondie songs. Tonight, however, sheshould offer a make good for jilted w... more
Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Aeros
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Houston Aeros tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradl Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee