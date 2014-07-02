Touchstone Theatre
The Year of Wishful Striving
The audience laughed at the line: “You know when they assign you a social worker you’re in trouble.” But humor often hangs uneasily in American Players Theatre’s staging of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical more
Jul 2, 2014 5:45 PM Kevin Lynch Theater
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Shakespeare Didn’t Need All Those Characters Anyway
Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more
Aug 8, 2013 2:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
APT: Dickens in America
If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more
Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Michael Muckian Theater
APT's Arnold Elevates 'Shakespeare's Will'
It's widely assumed that legendary author William Shakespeare must have led a remarkable life. Given what we know about him, you'd think that being married to the man must have been remarkable as well. As it turns out, that may not be the c... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Girl Talk, Maroon 5 to Play Summerfest's Miller Lite Oasis
Summerfest announces the 2011 headliners of its Miller Lite Oasis stage yesterday, a mix of perennials like O.A.R. and Matisyahu and more novel inclusions like Girl Talk and Maroon 5. The festival will next announce the lineup for its M&I Classic .. more
Apr 15, 2011 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Indoors in Spring Green: A look at the Touchstone
When I was offered the opportunity to be given a private tour of the American Players Theatre’s new indoor studio space, I leapt at the opportunity. For the past five years or so, I’ve been going to the APT for some of the best professional ou.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Between the Words We Speak
"I am drawn to plays that I have not a clue how to do," says Gordon, a member of The Homecoming ,A&E Feature more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian A&E Feature
YES (11/29)
YES will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSaturday, November 29 at 8 pm. The Shepherd ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content