Toulouse-Lautrec
Barnett Gallery's 'Paris Art Scene' Holds Treasures
David Barnett Gallery's "Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene" (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Gallery Night Celebrates 25th Anniversary
"Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life," Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
MAM's Must-See 'Posters of Paris'
Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper @ MAM
At the Milwaukee Art Museum's (MAM) recently opened exhibition "Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper," the museum transports the city to the Paris art world at the turn of the 20th century. Monet produced works in the last half of th..
Oct 17, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Signaldrift w/ Pressboard, Rich Dad and Made of Oak
Four Milwaukee live electronic acts are challenging themselves to break away from the wallflowery, experimental sounds they gravitate toward in favor of more dance-floor-friendly grooves for a night they're billing, with more than a little
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee