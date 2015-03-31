Tour De Fat
'Who Replaced Steve Garvey?'
The season is fast approaching and I am very excited forBrewers opening day. This week I am going to share a blog post I did ayear ago that I think you'll enjoy. I did the story when Iwas out in Arizona for the Brewers Spring Training during my.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
Tour de Fat
The whimsical, New Belgium beer-sponsored traveling bike festival Tour de Fat returns for its third year to McKinley Park in the Coast Guard Event Area... more
Jul 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tour de Fat
The whimsical, New Belgium beer-sponsored traveling bike festival Tour de Fat returns for its second year to Humboldt Park. The day begins with a 10 a.m. ride through Bay View that encourages participants to dress up in zany costumes... more
Jul 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tour de Fat
Consider it an even greener alternative to the government’s “cash-for-clunkers” program. At the inaugural Milwaukee run of its bike ride and festival Tour de Fat, Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing Co. will be selecting somebody to tra more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee