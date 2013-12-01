Tour De France
Film Clips: Dec. 1
“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling more
Dec 1, 2013
In Doubt We Trust
How to describe “When Lance Met Oprah”? Riveting, appalling, enlightening, depressing—but in no way uplifting. And in the context of other fallen sports heroes, what can fans ever be sure of again? more
Jan 22, 2013 Frank Clines
Bucky Better Watch His Step
Lofty expectations are terrific for a sports team—if they're fulfilled. Just ask the Packers how they feel about the “15-1, then one and done” sequel to a Super Bowl title. Now it's the... more
Aug 29, 2012 Frank Clines