Tour De France

“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling more

Dec 1, 2013 6:46 PM Film Clips

How to describe “When Lance Met Oprah”? Riveting, appalling, enlightening, depressing—but in no way uplifting. And in the context of other fallen sports heroes, what can fans ever be sure of again? more

Jan 22, 2013 12:54 AM More Sports

Lofty expectations are terrific for a sports team—if they're fulfilled. Just ask the Packers how they feel about the “15-1, then one and done” sequel to a Super Bowl title. Now it's the... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

