The Violent Femmes have always saved some of their best concerts for their home state. Last time the trio launched a tour of small Wisconsin theaters, they got a live album out of it, 1999's Viva Wisconsin . Now, 19 years after that tour, they've .. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:57 PM On Music

Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

Still a road warrior at age 73, Bob Dylan is headed back to Milwaukee this spring. The folk and rock legend will bring his bluesy band back to the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 13, the venue announced today. It'll be his first Milwaukee appe.. more

Mar 6, 2015 4:37 PM On Music

The Hold Steady had to take a break.After putting out six albums in as many years, capped by 2010’s Heaven is more

Jul 2, 2014 2:04 AM Music Feature

Pretty Low, the new album from Milwaukee-based hardcore act Expire, wastes little time in setting the mood that dominates the record’s 11 tracks. Over a metal-infused more

Jun 25, 2014 1:01 AM Local Music

Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

Twocomics are coming to town. They’re touring the country this summer. They’re themillennial  generation’s current versionof “that guy who was in that show that one time.” You may have seen Josh Fademas that kid who played Liz Lemon’s Agent.. more

Jun 18, 2014 1:20 PM Theater

Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Music Feature

Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more

May 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

There’sa pretty good chance that anyone familiar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s JesusChrist, Superstar already knows that there’s a new touring productionof the showing that will be making the national circuit. And there’s a prettygood chance that .. more

May 10, 2014 7:43 AM Theater

Photo by Brantley Gutierrez

When Nickel Creek went on hiatus seven years ago, mandolin player Chris Thile said the decision was simply a product of feeling they couldn’t make a better album than more

May 7, 2014 12:51 AM Music Feature

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So how ’bout this for a headline I saw the other day somewheres: “Water could be flowing on Mars now.” What the fock. The story says “researchers have found clues that wa... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:14 AM Art for Art's Sake

Since moving from Manitowoc to Milwaukee, comedian Jake Kornely wasted little time exploring the city's creative possibilities and establishing his niche within the comedy more

Feb 11, 2014 1:49 PM Off the Cuff

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more

Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Concert Reviews

This week Cher will release her first album in 12 years, the dance-minded Closer To The Truth , which includes the Paul Oakenfold-produced single "Woman's World." This morning the BMO Harris Bradley Center announced that the singer's "Dressed To K.. more

Sep 23, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more

Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM On Music

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more

Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more

May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Concert Reviews

Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more

Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Music Feature

If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more

Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Around MKE

Bob Dylan is inarguably an American icon, one whose music has transcended the passage of time, but for many people he’ll forever be a symbol of the promise and problems of the ’60s, which begs the question more

Nov 9, 2012 11:27 AM Concert Reviews

