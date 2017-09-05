Tour
Violent Femmes Announce Their "Viva Wisconsin" Tour of Intimate Wisconsin Venues
The Violent Femmes have always saved some of their best concerts for their home state. Last time the trio launched a tour of small Wisconsin theaters, they got a live album out of it, 1999's Viva Wisconsin . Now, 19 years after that tour, they've .. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:57 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bob Dylan is Bringing His Band Back to the Riverside Theater
Still a road warrior at age 73, Bob Dylan is headed back to Milwaukee this spring. The folk and rock legend will bring his bluesy band back to the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 13, the venue announced today. It'll be his first Milwaukee appe.. more
Mar 6, 2015 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Hold Steady Tour Behind Their ‘Heaviest, Biggest’ Record
The Hold Steady had to take a break.After putting out six albums in as many years, capped by 2010’s Heaven is more
Jul 2, 2014 2:04 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Expire Examine the Dark Side of Sex on ‘Pretty Low’
Pretty Low, the new album from Milwaukee-based hardcore act Expire, wastes little time in setting the mood that dominates the record’s 11 tracks. Over a metal-infused more
Jun 25, 2014 1:01 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Rambling Thoughts on 'Oleanna,' the Alchemist's Canceled David Mamet Production
Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Those Guys Who Were in Those Shows: On Tour
Twocomics are coming to town. They’re touring the country this summer. They’re themillennial generation’s current versionof “that guy who was in that show that one time.” You may have seen Josh Fademas that kid who played Liz Lemon’s Agent.. more
Jun 18, 2014 1:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Warpaint’s Four-Piece Vision
Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"
Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more
May 20, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jesus Christ The Touring Musical
There’sa pretty good chance that anyone familiar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s JesusChrist, Superstar already knows that there’s a new touring productionof the showing that will be making the national circuit. And there’s a prettygood chance that .. more
May 10, 2014 7:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Return Trip to Nickel Creek
When Nickel Creek went on hiatus seven years ago, mandolin player Chris Thile said the decision was simply a product of feeling they couldn’t make a better album than more
May 7, 2014 12:51 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
I Figure Less than Greek
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So how ’bout this for a headline I saw the other day somewheres: “Water could be flowing on Mars now.” What the fock. The story says “researchers have found clues that wa... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:14 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Jake Kornely Embarks on a Landmark Event
Since moving from Manitowoc to Milwaukee, comedian Jake Kornely wasted little time exploring the city's creative possibilities and establishing his niche within the comedy more
Feb 11, 2014 1:49 PM Nick Olig Off the Cuff
Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck @ The Riverside Theater
It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more
Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Cher Will Play the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next June
This week Cher will release her first album in 12 years, the dance-minded Closer To The Truth , which includes the Paul Oakenfold-produced single "Woman's World." This morning the BMO Harris Bradley Center announced that the singer's "Dressed To K.. more
Sep 23, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Just Announced: Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck Will Close Their Tour at the Riverside Theater
At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more
Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Paul McCartney @ Miller Park
If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more
Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Die Kreuzen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more
May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Titus Andronicus vs. Ideological Oppression
Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more
Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Metalocalypse Now
If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more
Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Around MKE
Bob Dylan w/ Mark Knopfler @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Bob Dylan is inarguably an American icon, one whose music has transcended the passage of time, but for many people he’ll forever be a symbol of the promise and problems of the ’60s, which begs the question more
Nov 9, 2012 11:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews