Milwaukee's Never-Built 'Tourist Tower:' A Landmark in Memory Only
I have written before about Milwaukee’s proposed “Tourist Tower," both briefly on this blog and in Milwaukee Magazine, but I never felt like I was able to tell the whole story of the tower. With so much construction presently taking place .. more
Mar 20, 2017 2:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Unbuilt in Milwaukee: Six Cream City Building Proposals that Never Came to Be
A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Sharking Hour w/ Shoot Down the Moon and Jay Flash
The Milwaukee group Sharking Hour considerably fleshed out their sound on their 2010 sophomore album, Telemetry , channeling the back-to-basics songwriting of early alt-country, the frayed rock ’n’ roll of The Replacements and the more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010