Lenny Would Have Loved It
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more
Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Martin Sheen-Albert Finney’s ‘Loophole’ out on Blu-ray
Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more
Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Team Survivors Beat Zombies
Musingsabout zombies used to entail more of a commitment to a niche, and that nichecould be found at places like widely ignored lunch tables. What was once acultish fascination has gradually trended into the mainstream, so much so thatone of t.. more
Off the Cuff with Richard Halverson
Richard Halverson relocated to Milwaukee, where he made a mark as a member of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The Shepherd Express caught up with Halverson ahead of the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Harvey, which casts him as Judge Omar Ga... more
Nov 13, 2014 1:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Season Selection as Performance Art
This time of year one tends to get invited to quite a lot of season announcements. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee has an interesting variation on this. Beginning at 6:30 pm on March 24th at the Hot Water Wherehouse, the group is presenting a p.. more
Mar 11, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Whole A World in About An Hour
There's a ladder in the background and a pile of simple wooden chairs on one edge of the thrust. Mark Anderson is dust mopping the floor of the stage at the Studio 508 Theatre in Kenilworth. The show's about to begin. As brief as it is, the s.. more
May 15, 2012 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante's Twist on 'Our Town'
Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Town
The bank job at the start of The Town is swift and violent, cunning and chaotic. The robbers sweep into the bank wearing black hooded capes and Halloween masks, waving assault rifles and knocking employees down in a profanity-laden assault.... more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Hosts ‘Our Town,’ ‘Radio Golf’ and Two Debuts
Over the decades, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town has almost become a U.S. theater cliché. So while it’s nice that UW-Milwaukee’s theater department will be staging this classic bit of Americana on its main stage in a production direct more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Short Orders (Waukesha’s Colorful Café de Arts)
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Dalai Lama: Unwinking Gaze
The situation in Tibet remains grave. China continues to occupy the roof of the world and is settling large numbers of Chinese in the mountainous land, threatening to displace the native Tibetans. Meanwhile, many young Tibetans have grown impati.. more
Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy Top an Overdue Sept. 2 Bill at Marcus Amphitheater
In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy,.. more
Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
House of Wax 3D
Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bluegrass Jam Session
St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Ja... more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Man On Wire
In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Genesis
Genesis skipped Wisconsin during last year's reunion tour, but the three-DVD box se When In Rome 2007 ,CD Reviews more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 2 Comments
Boris Doris
Musical Magic: Musician JoePuerta hosted a rockingrelease party for hisChristmas Dreams Greetings! ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 5 Comments
Eulogizing the Hitler of Rock Music
Awkward eulogies: Ike Turner's death yesterday has posed an uncomfortable dilemma for many publications: How, without being condescending, do you eulogize a man infamous for beating his wife?Here's a representative smattering of ledes published.. more
Dec 13, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Full House: Inspiring stories from women whose lives were turned around at Meta House left BeadStyle ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 8 Comments