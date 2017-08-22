RSS

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more

Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM Classical Music

Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more

Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Musingsabout zombies used to entail more of a commitment to a niche, and that nichecould be found at places like widely ignored lunch tables. What was once acultish fascination has gradually trended into the mainstream, so much so thatone of t.. more

Nov 20, 2015 4:20 PM Comedy

Richard Halverson relocated to Milwaukee, where he made a mark as a member of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The Shepherd Express caught up with Halverson ahead of the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Harvey, which casts him as Judge Omar Ga... more

Nov 13, 2014 1:19 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

This time of year one tends to get invited to quite a lot of season announcements. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee has an interesting variation on this. Beginning at 6:30 pm on March 24th at the Hot Water Wherehouse, the group is presenting a p.. more

Mar 11, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

  There's a ladder in the background and a pile of simple wooden chairs on one edge of the thrust. Mark Anderson is dust mopping the floor of the stage at the Studio 508 Theatre in Kenilworth. The show's about to begin. As brief as it is, the s.. more

May 15, 2012 3:32 AM Theater

Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

THE OTHER GUYS, NANNY McPHEE RETURNS, BACK NINE, THE A-TEAM, LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE, THE TOWN, DESPICABLE ME, MICMACS, more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

The bank job at the start of The Town is swift and violent, cunning and chaotic. The robbers sweep into the bank wearing black hooded capes and Halloween masks, waving assault rifles and knocking employees down in a profanity-laden assault.... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Over the decades, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town has almost become a U.S. theater cliché. So while it’s nice that UW-Milwaukee’s theater department will be staging this classic bit of Americana on its main stage in a production direct more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

,Dining Out more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The situation in Tibet remains grave. China continues to occupy the roof of the world and is settling large numbers of Chinese in the mountainous land, threatening to displace the native Tibetans. Meanwhile, many young Tibetans have grown impati.. more

Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy,.. more

Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more

Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Ja... more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Genesis skipped Wisconsin during last year's reunion tour, but the three-DVD box se When In Rome 2007 ,CD Reviews more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

Musical Magic: Musician JoePuerta hosted a rockingrelease party for hisChristmas Dreams Greetings! ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 5 Comments

Awkward eulogies: Ike Turner's death yesterday has posed an uncomfortable dilemma for many publications: How, without being condescending, do you eulogize a man infamous for beating his wife?Here's a representative smattering of ledes published.. more

Dec 13, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

Full House: Inspiring stories from women whose lives were turned around at Meta House left BeadStyle ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

