Townes Van Zandt
10 Terribly Sad Albums to Hear Before You Die
This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more
Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Chill On the Hill w/ electri-violet
After more than a decade of playing together, vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist John Plankenhorn have honed a thoughtful blend of blues, jazz and soft pop. Last year their group electri-violet released a self-titled debut album more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Kruth Wins ASCAP/Deems Taylor Award
Dec 2, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Cardinals
Milwaukee more
May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee