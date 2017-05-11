RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more

May 11, 2017 7:01 PM On Music

Like some of the albums it most recalls—Codeine’s Frigid Stars, Galaxie 500’s On Fire—Township’s debut LP has a way of making time stand still. more

May 2, 2017 3:14 PM Local Music

You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, thi.. more

Jan 3, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

