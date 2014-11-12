Toxic Sex Toys
Are Your Sex Toys Toxic?
Any time I teach a “Sex Toys 101” class, I talk about the materials from which these toys are made. Most Americans assume that if you can buy something in a store, it more
Nov 12, 2014 12:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
What’s In A Label? “Phthalate-Free
Recently, I wrote about toxic sex toys and a new non-profit, Dildology, whose mission is to independently lab-test different toys to see what they actually contain. This week, Dildology released the results of one of their first more
Jul 11, 2013 10:32 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
May 23, 2013 9:23 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress