Spring Awakening in Summer With Off the Wall
The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s Holiday Tradition
In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more
Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Toys
Doing their part to meet Milwaukee’s insatiable for free outdoor music, the Wisconsin State Fair grounds is hosting free concerts every Wednesday night at the Budweiser Pavilion until the end of July. The line-up nicely mirrors the type of ... more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee