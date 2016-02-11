Tracey Dent
Five Candidates on the Ballot for 2nd District Aldermanic Race
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, voters in theSecond Aldermanic District will choose from five candidates who are running tosucceed Alderman Joe Davis in the nonpartisan primary. The top two vote-getterswill advance to the Tuesday, April 5 general election.. more
Feb 11, 2016 9:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Driving While Black in Milwaukee—The Victims Speak Out
Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more
Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Assembly District 16 Democratic Candidates Dent v. Young
Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
National School Voucher Group Dumps $100,000 into Milwaukee Democrats' Races
Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: National Voucher Group Meddles in Milwaukee Democratic Primaries
It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Four Democrats Vie for Assembly District 17
The departure of state Rep. Barbara Toles from the state Legislature provides an opportunity for new leadership for Assembly District 17, which encompasses the west side of Milwaukee... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Harmonica Fest
As Lil’ Rev grew up, music wasn’t a distant sound coming from the radio but something he could shape with his own hands and voice. The prolific Milwaukee recording artist and touring act grew up in a musical household. One of his stronger c... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Pictures From ‘Milwaukee’s Blank Generation’
Milwaukee’s Blank Generation” is the title of WMSE’s 2010 calendar,illu Bugle- ,Art more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts 3 Comments