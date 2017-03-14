The Tracks
Ken Schaphorst Big Band: How To Say Goodbye (JCA Recordings)
Ken Schaphorst Big Band’s newest, How to Say Goodbye, is as enthusiastic as it is moving. This album pays tribute to some of Schaphorst’s greatest influences—as well as his late grandmother. Each of the 10 tracks takes listeners to a specif... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:54 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Snowapple: Tracks (Zip Records)
Inspired by train travel, Amsterdam’s Snowapple lay down their unique brand of folk-pop for Tracks. The music constantly jumps between different styles. Those wanting variety in a folk-pop album will find no shortage of it here. But the one... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:53 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
A Return to Rep Lab
The Milwaukee Rep returns to its annual short play program for interns this coming March.Here's a quick list of what to expect on Rep Lab this year:" 27 Ways I Didn’t Say “Hi” to Laurence Fishburne by Jonathan JosephsonDirected by Artist.. more
Feb 19, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heads Up: MCTS is Changing the Schedules of 12 Bus Routes
Milwaukee County Transit System announced today schedule changes for a dozen bus routes beginning Sunday, March 2. The affected routes are 10 (Humboldt Wisconsin), 12 (Teutonia Hampton),17 (Canal Street), 27 (27th Street), 31 (State Highland), 44.. more
Feb 18, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Remember Me
"Remember Me" hits theaters on Friday, March 12 and the Shepherd Express is hooking you up with a chance to win passes to the movie screening. Remember Me is a drama centered on two lovers whose newfound relationship isthreatened as they t... more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
She's Out of My League
"She's Out of My League" is about an average Joe that meets the perfect woman, but his lack of confidence andthe influence of his friends and family begin to pick away at therelationship. This romantic come,Movie Promos more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Making Tracks: Milwaukee Film on DVD
One thing lifting Tracks above the level of many self-produced indie movies is the acting. Milwaukee director-writer Josh Rosenberg and his crew, including cinematographer Scott Foley, recruited their cast well and guided them ably. Several name.. more
Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
It's Back: Cheap Album Round-Up
Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd: The Soup Roses - Hotwired (1992) Early '90s alt-rockers weren't much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were .. more
Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Armenian Fest
Armenian Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Armenian Or Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Taxes, Integrity and Character
Once upon a time, there was a fiscally and socially responsible senator named John McCain. Despite his presidential ambitions, the Republican from Arizona spoke out against the economic royalism of his party’s leadership in the White House an... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features