RSS

The Tracks

htsgcover.jpg.jpe

Ken Schaphorst Big Band’s newest, How to Say Goodbye, is as enthusiastic as it is moving. This album pays tribute to some of Schaphorst’s greatest influences—as well as his late grandmother. Each of the 10 tracks takes listeners to a specif... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:54 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewzach.jpg.jpe

The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more

Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

snowappletracks.jpg.jpe

Inspired by train travel, Amsterdam’s Snowapple lay down their unique brand of folk-pop for Tracks. The music constantly jumps between different styles. Those wanting variety in a folk-pop album will find no shortage of it here. But the one... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:53 PM Album Reviews

The Milwaukee Rep returns to its annual short play program for interns this coming March.Here's a quick list of what to expect on Rep Lab this year:" 27 Ways I Didn’t Say “Hi” to Laurence Fishburne by Jonathan JosephsonDirected by Artist.. more

Feb 19, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukee bus.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Transit System announced today schedule changes for a dozen bus routes beginning Sunday, March 2. The affected routes are 10 (Humboldt Wisconsin), 12 (Teutonia Hampton),17 (Canal Street), 27 (27th Street), 31 (State Highland), 44.. more

Feb 18, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage9984.jpe

"Remember Me" hits theaters on Friday, March 12 and the Shepherd Express is hooking you up with a chance to win passes to the movie screening. Remember Me is a drama centered on two lovers whose newfound relationship isthreatened as they t... more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Clips

blogimage9989.jpe

"She's Out of My League" is about an average Joe that meets the perfect woman, but his lack of confidence andthe influence of his friends and family begin to pick away at therelationship. This romantic come,Movie Promos more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Clips

One thing lifting Tracks above the level of many self-produced indie movies is the acting. Milwaukee director-writer Josh Rosenberg and his crew, including cinematographer Scott Foley, recruited their cast well and guided them ably. Several name.. more

Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2641.jpe

Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd: The Soup Roses - Hotwired (1992) Early '90s alt-rockers weren't much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were .. more

Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3048.jpe

Armenian Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Armenian Or Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Once upon a time, there was a fiscally and socially responsible senator named John McCain. Despite his presidential ambitions, the Republican from Arizona spoke out against the economic royalism of his party’s leadership in the White House an... more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES