Tracy Chapman
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Maria Callas' Medea
Was Medea purely evil or just a bad case of a woman scorned? The sorceress of Greek mythology has been the subject of theater for thousands of years, starting with Euripedes, and, later, an opera by Cherubini. One of the last century\'s great di.. more
Dec 3, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Annual Top Albums Celebration
It\'s almost December, which means that within the next week or two magazines and blogs will begin publishing their hotly debated (if rarely all that controversial) rankings of the best albums of 2011. Milwaukee has its own inclusive, local spin o.. more
Nov 28, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
USA Women's Hockey wins Four Nations, Knight scores winning goal
Team USA, which featured two current Badgers and three former Badgers, got some Olympic revenge on Team Canada by winning the Four Nations Cup in Sweden this weekend.Current Badger Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie.. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Tracy Chapman (8/14)
Make her first time appearance at The Pabst, Tracy Chapman will be performing this Friday (August 14) at 8pm. With simple melodies and heartfelt lyrics makes her music easy to connect w,Promotions more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 4 Comments
Tracy Chapman
Introductions don’t get much more memorable than Tracy Chapman’s. Months before she released her debut album, Chapman performed her single “Fast Car” for Nelson Mandela at his 70th birthday party, boosting her profile considerably. more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
August 13 - August 19
Irish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds Oneyear shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once againtransforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic cultu,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee