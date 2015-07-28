Tracy Michelle Arnold

RSS

American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more

Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Theater

Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Theater

Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more

Aug 8, 2013 2:33 PM Theater

Spring Green is as charming as ever in late summer. My wife and I find ourselves here again after a one year absence. Our first evening of the weekend is an indoor showShakespeare’s Will. Going to the American Player’s Theatre to see a show indo.. more

Aug 18, 2012 1:28 PM Theater

Is there any literary character more malevolent than Shakespeare's Richard III? Deformed of body, malignant of mind, Richard murders his way to the throne of England. The “poisonous bunch-backed toad” is eventually undone, but not before more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more

Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Theater

As the summer begins, a reasonably large number of people begin to descend upon the tiny town of Spring Green Wisconsin for various reasons. A fair number of us will have gone there this summer for the American Players TheatreÂ’s annual summer s.. more

Jul 7, 2010 11:25 PM Theater

In an Academy Awards musical moment that ranks with Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlikely win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” the 2007 best original song Oscar went to singer-s more

Nov 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Vanderslice makes a concerted effort to change everything every time, making each album a study in something entirely different than the last. He has seen the entirety of the pop-produced indie singer/songwriter spectrum. He's recorded... more

Jun 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

