Tracy Michelle Arnold

APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Shakespeare Didn’t Need All Those Characters Anyway
Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more
Aug 8, 2013 2:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shadows of Theatre Fatigue In Spring Green
Spring Green is as charming as ever in late summer. My wife and I find ourselves here again after a one year absence. Our first evening of the weekend is an indoor showShakespeare’s Will. Going to the American Player’s Theatre to see a show indo.. more
Aug 18, 2012 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Players Theatre Impresses With 'Richard III'
Is there any literary character more malevolent than Shakespeare's Richard III? Deformed of body, malignant of mind, Richard murders his way to the throne of England. The “poisonous bunch-backed toad” is eventually undone, but not before more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Cast Has Fun With APT's 'Royal Family'
Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
'Royal Family' Bows at American Players Theatre
Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Passion and Wit in A Spring's Fine Winter
Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more
Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT For The Holidays?
As the summer begins, a reasonably large number of people begin to descend upon the tiny town of Spring Green Wisconsin for various reasons. A fair number of us will have gone there this summer for the American Players TheatreÂ’s annual summer s.. more
Jul 7, 2010 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Swell Season
In an Academy Awards musical moment that ranks with Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlikely win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” the 2007 best original song Oscar went to singer-s more
Nov 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Vanderslice w/ Tallest Man on Earth
John Vanderslice makes a concerted effort to change everything every time, making each album a study in something entirely different than the last. He has seen the entirety of the pop-produced indie singer/songwriter spectrum. He's recorded... more
Jun 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
How Milwaukee Does It
Apparently people do more in the Bayshore Park N Ride lot than just wait for buses. The lo Shepherd ,Cover Story more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments