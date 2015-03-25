Tracy Morgan
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
The Theory of Everything
The Theory of Everything is the sort of movie that often attracts Oscarnominations—and often wins. A block of Academy voters seem to love stories setin the UK of the past, even if the past is recent. This year, The Theory ofEverything had the m.. more
Feb 25, 2015 9:05 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Recap: Tracy Morgan's "Turn It Funny" Tour Won Over the Pabst Theater
As talented as he is, comedian Tracy Morgan often attracts more attention for saying crazy shit than he does for his standup. Whether he’s referring to Sarah Palin as “Good masturbation material,Comedy more
May 16, 2014 10:32 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: May 15-21
Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more
May 14, 2014 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE