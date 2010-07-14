Trade Rumors
What the Brewers are asking for Hart
From MLBTradeRumors.com via Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle the Brewers asked for either Madison Bumgarner or Jonathan Sanchez in exchange for Hart.Both are young pitchers under team control for some years.The Brewers faced each of.. more
Jul 14, 2010
More on the possible trade for Peavy
Thanks to my friend Geoff for these links. Both the Journal-Sentinel and the LA Times had info on Peavy and Milwaukee.Tom H. had this to say:Peavy deal not impossibleBrewers could make a movePosted: May. 23, 2009Though San Diego ace Jake Peavy exe.. more
May 25, 2009
Peavy and the Brewers?
I only have access to Google websites at work, which means I can use Blogger, but I am denied all other access. I saw a link on MSN.com about why the Brewers and Jake Peavy are a perfect fit and demanded someone send me the text of the article via.. more
May 24, 2009
Wave Vs. Storm
It’s the clash of two water-evoking soccer teams this afternoon when the Milwaukee Wave takes on the Chicago Storm at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mordecai Lee
UWM professor and political expert Mordecai Lee is an insightful presence on his frequent Bureaus of Efficiency: Reforming Local Government in the Progressive Era ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra League
Mission Statement The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra League supports the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and its goals through fundraising proj,Symphony Style more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music 2 Comments
More CC
My brother and niece are in from out of town, so my time to internet/tvwatch for this trade is extremely limited. So I'm passing on info I'vefound elsewhere. I'm sorry, but I figure it's better than nothing... From a poster at Brewerfan.. more
Jul 5, 2008
Possible Sabathia trade
There was a lot of chatter that came up today about the Brewers possible trade for CC Sabathia. Reports say LaPorta and Escobar. Is it weird that I'm more concerned about losing Escobar than LaPorta? I mean, I know Matt's hitting the cover off the.. more
Jul 5, 2008
Jason Taylor to Packers
Jun 19, 2008
Jason Taylor to Packers
Rumor Mill
The rumor mill is churning this morning with renewed vigor on the possibility of a Tony Gwynn for Greg Maddux trade with the Padres.It's no secret that Gwynn would like to be playing full time and the Gwynn's are royalty in San Diego.It's also no .. more
Jun 3, 2008
Iraq War Rally
Five years ago this month, President Bush invaded Iraq, beginning a war that to this day Good News For Modern Man ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Randy Newman with the MSO
After a career’s worth of notable hits and memorable tunes, piano man Randy Newman Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Deep Consciousness
Formanyof us, the world feels increasingly off balance. Life seems out ofjoint. Many of Awaken the Slumbering Goddess, ,Books more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Pesky Puppets
Awhole generationhas grown-up since “Sesame Street” first aired in 1969. The Avenue Q ,Theater more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater