Trailer Park Boys
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Turner Hall Will Screen the Cult Trailer Park Boys Film "Countdown to Liquor Day" in July
With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the.. more
Jun 17, 2014 1:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Trailer Park Boys
Canadian comedy group Trailer Park Boys, of the crude mockumentary-style TV show of the same name, don't always drop their act when off-screen. Ricky, Julian... more
Oct 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee