Trailer Park Boys

As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the.. more

Jun 17, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

Canadian comedy group Trailer Park Boys, of the crude mockumentary-style TV show of the same name, don't always drop their act when off-screen. Ricky, Julian... more

Oct 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more

Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

