Daniel Burkholder/The Playground to Hold Third ‘Scenic Route: MKE’
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more
May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Village Playhouse One Acts: Part One
TheVillage Playhouse of Wauwatosa hasevidently had a really good pool of submitted scripts for its 29th AnnualOriginal One Act Play Festival. Rather than having them all featured ona single program, they have spilt them up into two shows. The .. more
May 28, 2014 12:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In this reboot, when Freddy Krueger murders sleeping teens in their dreams, the killings materialize in the waking world. To stay alive, these latest teens must remain awake, employing creative strategies to do so. The new Elm Street gang c... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
How to Train Your Dragon
Dragons are usually depicted as fire-breathing beasts, sharp in tooth and claw and fierce in temper. In some societies they symbolize evil; everywhere they pose a reminder of the primeval, reptilian ooze from which our world emerged. In mos... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews