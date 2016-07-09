RSS

Training

Once again, Next Act Theatre has been hosting a summer theater intensive that has high-school-age students writing, directing and starring in an original theatre piece. A program of impressive longevity, Next Act has been working with high school .. more

Jul 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Last week, I co-presented at Thrive: The Integrative Conference for Women’s Health with a doctor from Froedtert’s Women’s Incontinence and Sexual Health (WISH) Clinic. Our goal: to talk to health care providers more

Nov 2, 2012 5:14 PM Sexpress

For most, fitness since the “Arnold era” means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle gr more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century” exhibit, which runs through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways in which recent design relates to art. The diverse more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Most Americans give little thought to where our food comes from. Maybe it’s the instinctive reaction of averting one’s eyes from horror? And the assembly line slaughter of cows, pigs and chickens, and the factories producing unhealthy, junk food .. more

May 13, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Every young blues performer in the late ’90s was burdened with comparisons to Jonny Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It may rain today, but even if it does Habitat for Humanity will be out in full force today, working on houses near 24th and Chambers. If you’d like to help out, they’ll be there from around 7 a,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

These days reality shows attempt to anoint everything from top chefs to top photographers to top interior designer, seldom achieving relevance. For obvious reasons, the best of these TV job-search contests ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A write-or-die guy,Kwabena Antoine Nixon—Chicago ,Off the Cuff more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

