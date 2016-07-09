Training
Next Actors at Month’s End
Once again, Next Act Theatre has been hosting a summer theater intensive that has high-school-age students writing, directing and starring in an original theatre piece. A program of impressive longevity, Next Act has been working with high school .. more
Jul 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Your Doctor Might Not Know As Much About Sex As You Think
Last week, I co-presented at Thrive: The Integrative Conference for Women’s Health with a doctor from Froedtert’s Women’s Incontinence and Sexual Health (WISH) Clinic. Our goal: to talk to health care providers more
Nov 2, 2012 5:14 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Nick Lynch in Superb Health
For most, fitness since the “Arnold era” means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle gr more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
European Design Since 1985
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century” exhibit, which runs through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways in which recent design relates to art. The diverse more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
H2 Worker: Jamaican Migrants in America
Most Americans give little thought to where our food comes from. Maybe it’s the instinctive reaction of averting one’s eyes from horror? And the assembly line slaughter of cows, pigs and chickens, and the factories producing unhealthy, junk food .. more
May 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shannon Curfman
Every young blues performer in the late ’90s was burdened with comparisons to Jonny Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Habitat for Humanity
It may rain today, but even if it does Habitat for Humanity will be out in full force today, working on houses near 24th and Chambers. If you’d like to help out, they’ll be there from around 7 a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Last Comic Standing
These days reality shows attempt to anoint everything from top chefs to top photographers to top interior designer, seldom achieving relevance. For obvious reasons, the best of these TV job-search contests ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Poetic Justice
A write-or-die guy,Kwabena Antoine Nixon—Chicago ,Off the Cuff more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff