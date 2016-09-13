RSS

Trampled By Turtles

twim_echoandbunnymen_b.jpg.jpe

The Bay View Bash, Rock The Green and Doors Open Milwaukee highlight another beautiful September weekend in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_mke2015newyearseveguide.jpg.jpe

We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Music Feature 5 Comments

081_mg_0393_.jpg.jpe

One of the flashiest and most technically adroit of the modern crop of string bands, Minneapolis's Trampled By Turtles have finalized their New Year's Eve plans. They'll be returning to the Riverside Theater for their second Dec. 31 show there in .. more

Oct 29, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage19148.jpe

Bluegrass thrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefully blitz through such complex chord changes and solos with whirlwind speed. Despite what their animal namesake suggests, Trampled By Turtles play as fast as any... more

Jul 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10875.jpe

On Friday, April 30, Bruegger’s CEO Jim Greco and executive chef Philip Smith attended a celebration at the company’s Whitefish Bay location on Silver Spring Drive to initiate a three-year, $10 million, system-wide renovation project. Brueg... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5253.jpe

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more

Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Health & Wellness

Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5258.jpe

Bluegrass thrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefully blitz through such complex chord changes and solos with whirlwind speed. Despite what their animal namesake suggests, Tra,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES