This Week in Milwaukee: 9.15
The Bay View Bash, Rock The Green and Doors Open Milwaukee highlight another beautiful September weekend in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016
Milwaukee’s 2015 New Year’s Eve Guide
We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more
Dec 23, 2014
Trampled By Turtles Will Spend Another New Year's Eve at the Riverside Theater
One of the flashiest and most technically adroit of the modern crop of string bands, Minneapolis's Trampled By Turtles have finalized their New Year's Eve plans. They'll be returning to the Riverside Theater for their second Dec. 31 show there in .. more
Oct 29, 2014
Bluegrass thrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefully blitz through such complex chord changes and solos with whirlwind speed. Despite what their animal namesake suggests, Trampled By Turtles play as fast as any... more
Jul 1, 2012
Milwaukee Chosen for Bruegger’s Next Generation Bakery
On Friday, April 30, Bruegger’s CEO Jim Greco and executive chef Philip Smith attended a celebration at the company’s Whitefish Bay location on Silver Spring Drive to initiate a three-year, $10 million, system-wide renovation project. Brueg... more
May 11, 2010
Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?
Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more
Apr 29, 2010
Jan. 22 - Jan. 28
Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009
Jan 22, 2009