North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South ,the new book from Mark Speltz and Getty Publications, is perhaps the mostpowerful history book with local ties of the season. With over 100 photographs(many never-before published).. more

Dec 19, 2016

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016

When vocalist Zak Stevens left Savatage (from which Trans-Siberian Orchestra descended), he formed Circle II Circle and carried on the sound he forged with Savatage on epic mid-’90s progressive-metal albums. Rein of Darkness is Circle II Ci... more

Jan 5, 2016

Local H / via Facebook

This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more

Dec 23, 2014

Lennyis evidently a nice guy. He’s a teacher, a father and a husband. When his wifeleaves him for a guy who builds Walmarts, he’s taken to consoling himself withpizza, beer and Monday Night Football. Since this is a stage comedy by BruceGraham.. more

Sep 7, 2014

When the Trans-Siberian Orchestra debuted their symphonic take on Christmas music in the late-'90s, it sounded an awful lot like a novelty. In the years since... more

Dec 15, 2011

Dec 26, 2010

Apr 22, 2010

Dec 13, 2009

