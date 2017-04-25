Transfer Pizzeria
Singer Jerry Grillo Looks Back on 25 Years in Jazz
Milwaukee jazz vet Jerry Grillo marks the 25th anniversary of his debut album, This Funny World, with a performance and a remastered reissue of the recording. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM Tyler Friedman City Guide
Walker’s Point’s Inaugural Foodie Week
Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Transfer Pizzeria Brings New Flavors to Milwaukee
Good pizza can easily be found in Milwaukee, a city that once had tight, thriving Italian neighborhoods in the Third Ward and Bay View. And while pizza ovens popped up all over town in the years following World War II, it took a more recent... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Dining Destination
TRANSFER PIZZERIA AND CAFE 101 W. Mitchell St. 763-0438 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS, DS Smoke Free Handicap Access:,Dining Out more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Eek-o Friendly Halloween Tips
Trick-or-Treats: For healthy candy options that kids love check out Natural Candy Store's trick-or-treat candy selection, Yummy Earth Organic Lollipops and fair trade chocolate coins or mini bars from Global Exchange. If you are in a safe and clos.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness