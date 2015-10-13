RSS

Transformers

vgad_transformersreview.jpg.jpe

31 years after their debut on American airwaves, The Transformers are ready to defend Earth in their latest game, Transformers Devastation. Developer Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) have brought their signature brand of .. more

Oct 13, 2015 12:15 PM Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments

blogimage15247.jpe

Deceptively framed as a science fiction yarn, Battle: Los Angeles is a loud and shallow, soldier-boy flick. Though no documentary exists within the framework of this story, the narrative unfolds docu-style, via jittery handheld cameras capt... more

Jun 24, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

His grandfather played horn in an oompah band, and legend has it that one of his relatives wrote “Silent Night,” but otherwise there was no family background to hint that John Stano would pursue music. Still, the Bay View resident caught th... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 3 Comments

blogimage4367.jpe

Since his last album with Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst has been hacking at his songs with a s Conor Oberst ,Concert Reviews more

Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Not even a generous helping of Lil Wayne can save the racket-laden new Chris Brown single, "I Can Transform Ya." Coming off the whole "furiously beating one of the world's biggest pop starlets" thing, you would think that Brown would opt for a son.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES