Transgender Day Of Remembrance
Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!
Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Be My Baby, Now?
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader considering adopting children with her partner but concerned about their ages, and plugs exciting events including Dignity, Resiliency, Solidarity: A Trans*pectrum Conference at the Center for Ge... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:56 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Cool Cats Blow Into Town
I’ve never turned down a date with a successful man, but Jack Frost simply isn’t my type. He can drift in and out of my life, but I’m giving that frosty S.O.B. the cold shoulder! Instead, I’m going to curl up with my more
Nov 18, 2014 10:17 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Transgender Day of Remembrance
I first met a trans-person two decades ago. She was a friend of a friend. Demure and feminine, she was typically Milwaukee, down to the accent and a taste for brandy Manhattans. Had I not been told she was transgender, I might never have su... more
Nov 18, 2014 10:13 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
My Love-Hate Relationship with Transgender Day of Remembrance
Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually in late November. Milwaukee’s Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, 1110 N. Market Street. TDOR has its origi... more
Nov 22, 2013 1:47 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress