Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more

May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream CityFoundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and high.. more

Sep 21, 2015 2:48 PM Sponsored Content

FORGE began in the Milwaukee/Chicago area 20 years ago as a support group for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals and communities, those in the female-to-male sphere and more

Jun 19, 2014 8:31 PM Expresso

For the past two years, I’ve co-facilitated a workshop at PrideFest Milwaukee about supporting gender-variant youth. This workshop, geared towards parents, family, friends and supportive adults, was designed to be a space more

Jun 27, 2013 5:09 PM Sexpress

Local filmmaker Ashley Altadonna has been working for the past three years on the project of a lifetime: simultaneously struggling to find a way to pay for the medical costs of her transition from male to female while... more

Oct 25, 2012 2:54 PM Sexpress

The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

For most people, gender identity is not a question. We have the parts that fit. But what d Whatever Suits You ,Off the Cuff more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Last month, the CaliforniaSupreme Court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot referendum in which61% of the state’s residents voted that the word “marriage” should onlypertain to a union between a man and a woman. Since then, hundreds ofsame-sex c... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

To learn more about SAGE/Milwaukee, stop in at the offices located at 1845 N. Farwell Ave. ,Columns more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Columns

