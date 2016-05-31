Transgender
America’s States of Ignorance
Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more
May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Cream City Foundation Hosts Annual Business Equality Luncheon This Thursday
On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream CityFoundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and high.. more
Sep 21, 2015 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Heroes of the Week: FORGE Volunteers
FORGE began in the Milwaukee/Chicago area 20 years ago as a support group for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals and communities, those in the female-to-male sphere and more
Jun 19, 2014 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Resources for Parents of Gender-Variant Children
For the past two years, I’ve co-facilitated a workshop at PrideFest Milwaukee about supporting gender-variant youth. This workshop, geared towards parents, family, friends and supportive adults, was designed to be a space more
Jun 27, 2013 5:09 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Making the Cut: When Art, Life and Trans Activism Collide
Local filmmaker Ashley Altadonna has been working for the past three years on the project of a lifetime: simultaneously struggling to find a way to pay for the medical costs of her transition from male to female while... more
Oct 25, 2012 2:54 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Supporting Gender-Variant Children
The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more
Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Body Language
For most people, gender identity is not a question. We have the parts that fit. But what d Whatever Suits You ,Off the Cuff more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff
“I Do?” Oh No You Don’t
Last month, the CaliforniaSupreme Court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot referendum in which61% of the state’s residents voted that the word “marriage” should onlypertain to a union between a man and a woman. Since then, hundreds ofsame-sex c... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features
ShOUT Milwaukee
To learn more about SAGE/Milwaukee, stop in at the offices located at 1845 N. Farwell Ave. ,Columns more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Charles Grosz Columns