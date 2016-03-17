Transit Center
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republicans Come to Abele’s Rescue Again
We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more
Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
County Supervisors Push Back on Abele’s Couture Bill
On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Parks Group Threatens Lawsuit Over Couture Site
A parks group warned Milwaukee County supervisors it would head to court if the county proceeds with the sale of the Transit Center site for the development of the Couture, saying a portion of the more
Oct 30, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee’s Historic Lakefront Opportunities
Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more
Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: What Does Abele Want to Hide?
If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why Is Abele Afraid of Transparency in Sale of Valuable Milwaukee County Real Estate?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
South Shore Farmers Market
An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ... more
