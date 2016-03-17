RSS

Transit Center

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news_lakeshore.jpg.jpe

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM News Features

news1_abele.jpg.jpe

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more

Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM News Features

abele+perv.jpg.jpe

We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more

Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Expresso

abele.jpg.jpe

On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM News Features

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

A parks group warned Milwaukee County supervisors it would head to court if the county proceeds with the sale of the Transit Center site for the development of the Couture, saying a portion of the more

Oct 30, 2013 2:26 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more

Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Expresso

joesanfelippo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more

Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Expresso

blogimage19329.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

