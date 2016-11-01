Transit
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Does Milwaukee County Need Bus Rapid Transit?
Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Is It Time for Journal Sentinel’s Politifact To Try To Be Fair?
Milwaukee’s transit system’s fares are in the top nationally. That squares with state Sen. Chris Larson’s claim that MCTS’ fares are “among the highest fares in the nation.” more
Dec 29, 2015 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Setting the Record Straight
In his slick mailers and TV ads, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele boasts that he hasn’t raised bus fares or cut bus routes since taking office. Abele must be forgetting about the Milwaukeeans who depend on the county’s Paratransit ser... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Setting the Record Straight
While Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign mailer paints a rosy picture of the county’s bus system, in reality Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker, and holding the Milwaukee County Transit Syste... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Transit Workers Hold a No Confidence Vote on Abele’s Leadership
On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998 held a no confidence vote on Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s leadership. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Going the Wrong Way on Roads
Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more
Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Vote ‘No’ on Transportation Referendum
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more
Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
MCTS Route Changes Are Coming June 8
May 20, 2014 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Abele’s Transit Threat Gets Pushback
Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is Bus Bidder MV Transportation for Sale?
Feb 24, 2014 3:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Breaking: MV Loses Milwaukee County Bus Contract
AMilwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county andDallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System,calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.” TheRFP process was so fla.. more
Feb 20, 2014 9:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose