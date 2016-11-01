RSS

Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Daily Dose

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM News Features 10 Comments

Milwaukee’s transit system’s fares are in the top nationally. That squares with state Sen. Chris Larson’s claim that MCTS’ fares are “among the highest fares in the nation.” more

Dec 29, 2015 9:57 PM News Features 3 Comments

In his slick mailers and TV ads, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele boasts that he hasn’t raised bus fares or cut bus routes since taking office. Abele must be forgetting about the Milwaukeeans who depend on the county’s Paratransit ser... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:31 PM News Features 2 Comments

While Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign mailer paints a rosy picture of the county’s bus system, in reality Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker, and holding the Milwaukee County Transit Syste... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:04 PM News Features 3 Comments

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998 held a no confidence vote on Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s leadership. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:55 PM News Features 10 Comments

There’s no question that recent outbreaks of virulent diseases have been frightening. The people at the CDC take outbreaks quite seriously. (Relax: these people know what they’re doing.) In order to cope with the knowledge that there are people am.. more

Nov 26, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more

Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Expresso 10 Comments

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more

Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM News Features

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more

Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM News Features

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more

May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Expresso 2 Comments

May 20, 2014 4:31 PM Around MKE

Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Daily Dose

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Expresso

Feb 24, 2014 3:41 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

AMilwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county andDallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System,calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.” TheRFP process was so fla.. more

Feb 20, 2014 9:22 PM Daily Dose

