Transylvania

roughromaniansoul.jpg.jpe

Paula Turcas, an opera-trained singer, fronts the Romanian group Zmei3 and employs her powerful voice in settings of unconventional rock, dark lullabies with a jazz undertow and rhythms derived from Eastern Europe. Rough Romanian Soul featu... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:19 PM Album Reviews

museumwiart_dlh_01_2.jpg.jpe

What pairsbetter with a 1997 vintage Altamura Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - earlyWisconsin regional art or contemporary video art and sculptures? Vintage MOWA 2014 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art is your opportunity tofind out. This wi.. more

Sep 14, 2014 7:58 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18399.jpe

For a past writing project I interviewed about two-dozen ex-POWs concerning their experiences in a Chinese-run POW camp in North Korea. When asked what topic or issue most occupied their thoughts and conversation, almost to a man they said ... more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10674.jpe

As recently as the 1970s, there was serious talk of establishing a 51st state, to be called Superior, by combining Upper Michigan with a few forested counties of northern Wisconsin. The reason some residents favored the idea was similar to ... more

Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Books

