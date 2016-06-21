Transylvania
Zmei3: Rough Romanian Soul (Six Degrees Records)
Paula Turcas, an opera-trained singer, fronts the Romanian group Zmei3 and employs her powerful voice in settings of unconventional rock, dark lullabies with a jazz undertow and rhythms derived from Eastern Europe. Rough Romanian Soul featu... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:19 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Vintage MOWA 2014
What pairsbetter with a 1997 vintage Altamura Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - earlyWisconsin regional art or contemporary video art and sculptures? Vintage MOWA 2014 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art is your opportunity tofind out. This wi.. more
Sep 14, 2014 7:58 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
'The Hunger Angel' Lifts the Silence
For a past writing project I interviewed about two-dozen ex-POWs concerning their experiences in a Chinese-run POW camp in North Korea. When asked what topic or issue most occupied their thoughts and conversation, almost to a man they said ... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Superior States?
As recently as the 1970s, there was serious talk of establishing a 51st state, to be called Superior, by combining Upper Michigan with a few forested counties of northern Wisconsin. The reason some residents favored the idea was similar to ... more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Books