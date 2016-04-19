Trap
SammyJams Drops ‘Hot Science’
Electronic producer SammyJams draws from his background in contemporary hip-hop on his NiceFM debut Hot Science. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee's Vaporwave Label CLLCTIVE is Dropping Music Left and Right This Summer
Lifeis full of small coincidences, but truly significantcoincidences are few are far between. Ryan King and Ryan Hinkel meeting in thesame Wisconsin minimum security correctional facility was one of those rare, life-altering coincidences.The t.. more
Jul 1, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
Lady Gaga, the New Elton John
I love Lady Gaga’s fashion style. Like Elton John, especially in the 1970’s her music is not only what makes her famous. Her flamboyant creative style and limitless boundaries continue to surprise us with her fashion statements. more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE