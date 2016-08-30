RSS

Trapper Schoepp And The Shades

Flanked by local pros from the Milwaukee music scene, singer/songwriter Joe Crockett draws from the chillier corner of new wave on Rx Drugs’ debut album. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:09 PM Local Music

So Nebraska Shakespeare is looking to cast for its upcoming season. Evidently Nebraska Shakespeare's season runs June 19th - July 6th. Why is this significant here?Well--they're holding local auditions for a season with residency dates running.. more

Jan 1, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Some artists just seem more dedicated than others. Though she’s barely out of high school, Brookfield native Nora Collins has gigged relentlessly over the last three years, averaging about 200 performances a year, charming audiences in any ... more

Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2013

By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more

Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Music Feature

It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more

Mar 11, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee songwriter Trapper Schoepp may only be 19 years old—he’s a UW-Milwaukee sophomore—but he sounds wise beyond his years on his latest album, Lived and Moved , which he recorded with his band The Shades at Howl Street studio more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Every Monday night after Monday Night Football, two of Milwaukee’s most seasoned club and rap DJs, DJ JD and DJ Nu-Stylez of the Record Breakers collective, host an evening of live hip-hop performances at Live on North called Break Yer Reco... more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

