Trapper Schoepp And The Shades
Rx Drugs Balance Melancholy and Uplift on ‘Future Friction’
Flanked by local pros from the Milwaukee music scene, singer/songwriter Joe Crockett draws from the chillier corner of new wave on Rx Drugs’ debut album. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Local Auditions for Nebraska Shakespeare
So Nebraska Shakespeare is looking to cast for its upcoming season. Evidently Nebraska Shakespeare's season runs June 19th - July 6th. Why is this significant here?Well--they're holding local auditions for a season with residency dates running.. more
Jan 1, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Music
Some artists just seem more dedicated than others. Though she’s barely out of high school, Brookfield native Nora Collins has gigged relentlessly over the last three years, averaging about 200 performances a year, charming audiences in any ... more
Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2013
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Milwaukee Won't Have Much of a Presence at SXSW This year
It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more
Mar 11, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Trapper Schoepp & The Shades
Milwaukee songwriter Trapper Schoepp may only be 19 years old—he’s a UW-Milwaukee sophomore—but he sounds wise beyond his years on his latest album, Lived and Moved , which he recorded with his band The Shades at Howl Street studio more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Break Yer Records Mondays
Every Monday night after Monday Night Football, two of Milwaukee’s most seasoned club and rap DJs, DJ JD and DJ Nu-Stylez of the Record Breakers collective, host an evening of live hip-hop performances at Live on North called Break Yer Reco... more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee