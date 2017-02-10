Trapper Schoepp
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Trapper Schoepp Tells Tales of the Road on “Rangers & Valentines
Milwaukee roots-rocker Trapper Schoepp tells tales of couples “on the road and on the move” on his latest record. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Trapper Schoepp Celebrates His Bloodline in His "Oregon Trail"-Inspired New Video
Folk-rocker Trapper Schoepp's latest single is a ripping track about a Swedish immigrant who, headed to the American West with his bride via covered wagon, dug a hole into South Dakota and literally lived underground for days to escape winter's bi.. more
Jan 20, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear w/ Trapper Schoepp @ The Back Room, Colectivo
Thomas Michalski pays a visit to the latest Pabst Theater Foundation venue, a small corner stage in the back of a coffee shop. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Interview with Alison Knowles and Hannah Higgins
Tyler Friedman: You’vereferred to yourself a number of times as a member of Fluxus. Many artistsreject these labels, classifications, and –isms, feeling that they’reunnecessarily restrictive or just marketing tools. Of course the word ’Fluxus’.. more
Nov 22, 2013 8:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Stream Midnight Reruns' Relentlessly Hooky Self-Titled Debut Album
Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more
Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
WMSE Backyard BBQ
Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Trapper Shoepp and the Shades Team with SideOneDummy
<p> Trapper Schoepp and the Shades earned local accolades for last year\'s <em>Run Engine Run</em>, a rustic rock \'n\' roll album anchored by Schoepp\'s autobiographical songwriting and Heartland values, including Album of the Year honors at this.. more
Jul 18, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Juniper Tar's Collective Voice
In this era of digital downloads, home recording programs and file-sharing options like SoundCloud... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Wu-Tang Clan’s All-Media Ambitions
Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Local Musicians Do Christmas
I'm not much of a fan of Christmas music, but over the last few years I've nonetheless learned to appreciate the form. If nothing else, it's a curiosity: No other holiday has spawned its own genre, with its own motifs, conventions and even its own.. more
Dec 17, 2010 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Truth About Truth
What is truth?It’s the sort of deep, philosophical question that can keep college kids arguing passionately and earnestly far into the night.One thing is clear, however, about the nature of truth in Wisconsin’s current political campaigns: more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Trapper Schoepp: Lived and Moved, Ready for More
“Milwaukee is a great city, with all these great clubs,” says Trapper Schoepp, “but unfortunately it’s really hard to play out a lot when the frontman of your band can’t even buy a drink at a bar.”It’s a sentime more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Life and Times @ The Cactus Club
The Kansas City-based three piece came to The Cactus ClubSaturday night to play, as su Tragic Boogie ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
There’s a whole lot of weird going on tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which hosts a bill headlined by Sleeptime Gorilla Museum, an act that is part band, party traveling circus. The performers slather themselves in paint and occasional... more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ray Durham a Brewer
Jul 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports