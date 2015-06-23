Traps
Jaill Open a New Chapter with ‘Brain Cream’
Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Jaill Releases a Second Sub Pop Album, Goes Bowling
In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Jaill's Album Release Party Will Be at Bay View Bowl
The Turner Hall Ballroom is a perfectly fine place to release an album, but it doesn\'t have an arcade room or even a foosball table, so Jaill opted to have their album release party at Bay View Bowl instead. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio will pla.. more
May 1, 2012 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's The First Taste of Jaill's New Album, "Waste a Lot of Things"
Last month brought news that Milwaukee garage-pop stalwarts Jaill <a href=\"/blog-8076-jaills-new-album-ttrapst-will-come-out-on-june-12.html\">will release their latest album</a>, <em>Traps</em>, on Sub Pop on June 12. Today brings our first tast.. more
Apr 3, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jaill's New Album, "Traps," Will Come Out on June 12
Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more
Mar 22, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prestige Album Covers
look ,Books more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Manhattan Short Film Festival
In the span of a single week, between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, the Manhattan Short Film Festival program will screen 532 times at cinemas in 173 cities spread across five continents. Thanks to the Times Cinema, Milwaukee will be among them, j... more
Sep 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Clothing trendiestook to the streets to launch International Fashion Week with afashiona magnifique ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE