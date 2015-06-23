RSS

Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Music Feature

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

The Turner Hall Ballroom is a perfectly fine place to release an album, but it doesn\'t have an arcade room or even a foosball table, so Jaill opted to have their album release party at Bay View Bowl instead. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio will pla.. more

May 1, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

Last month brought news that Milwaukee garage-pop stalwarts Jaill <a href=\"/blog-8076-jaills-new-album-ttrapst-will-come-out-on-june-12.html\">will release their latest album</a>, <em>Traps</em>, on Sub Pop on June 12. Today brings our first tast.. more

Apr 3, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more

Mar 22, 2012 3:25 PM On Music

