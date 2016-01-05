Trash
Cleavage II: Prince Groom at Fresh Water this month
The mission of The Prince Groom is probably one of the most culturally significant missions imaginable. The performance looks to: “break down gender stereotypes especially those that perpetuate violence as inherent to masculinity .” So mu.. more
Jan 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Equal Pay Day
Tuesday, April 17, was “equal pay day,” which, unfortunately, doesn't mean that it's the day when both men and women are paid equal wages. It actually means that women would have to work all of 2011 and up through... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Serbian Takeout at Lucky’s Euro Deli
The name Lucky’s Euro Deli (1480 S. 84th St., inside Lucky Mini Mart) offers little clue as to what is inside. Likewise for Lucky’s modest storefront exterior in a West Allis strip mall. The sign in the window, however, clues you in with an... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview