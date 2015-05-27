Travel Channel
Travel Channel Show to Feature Milwaukee’s Uber Tap Room Tonight
"Man Finds Food," a Travel Channel show starring Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame,will feature Milwaukee bar and restaurant UberTap Room on its episode airing tonight, May 27. This will be the third time Richman has brought one of his shows to.. more
May 27, 2015 5:35 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Legends and Fairytales and Ghosts, Oh My!
Looking for some Halloween fun? Love a good story and a goodscare? Then treat yourself and the family with a trip to Old World Wisconsin,located in the Milwaukee/Chicago/Madison triangle in Eagle, Wis., for its HalloweenLegends and Lore event. .. more
Oct 10, 2014 4:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Ben Seidman’s Sleight of Hand
With a beguiling knack for sleight of hand, Ben Seidman has spent years honing the craft of magic. He arrived on his self-described “unusual career path” in his early 20s and makes his living enchanting fans at colleges, theaters, on cru... more
Oct 3, 2013 1:25 AM Nick Olig Off the Cuff
Adam Richman Will Visit Miller Park, Searching For Brewers "Superfans"
Jun 20, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Food Wars: AJ Bombers Vs. Sobelman’s
This weekend, the Travel Channel will be in Milwaukee filming an episode of “Food Wars,” a weekly cable television program that focuses on the country’s most renowned restaurant rivalries and the iconic dishes that make them famous.In more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 4 Comments
Rusted Root w/ Tom Fuller
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee