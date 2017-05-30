RSS

Travel Green Wisconsin

green.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more

May 30, 2017 4:46 PM News Features

blogimage8576.jpe

Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert.. more

Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

A Wisconsin museum, the distinctive Racine Art Museum (RAM), owns the honor of being the only art museum in the country to host a PEEPS competition. This year, the RAM opened their 2nd Annual International Peeps Competition on April 1 and extends .. more

Apr 14, 2011 9:19 PM Visual Arts

As a true wine-making varietal, Torrontés is grown almostexclusively in Argentina. pisco, ,The Naked Vine more

Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage6773.jpe

Executivechef Jerry Garcia of Hotel Metro has committed to removing himself andhis kitch 411 E. Mason St., Milwaukee. Call (414) 272- 1937 or visit www.hotelmetro.com. ,Eat/Drink more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage1713.jpe

Travel Green Wisconsin,the nonprofit effort that has set standards for green tourism in t ,Traveling Shepherd more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES