Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
Rock The Green Receives Grant, Reaches Out to Out-of-Towners
Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert.. more
Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
PEEPS, PEEPS, PEEPS Competition @ RAM
A Wisconsin museum, the distinctive Racine Art Museum (RAM), owns the honor of being the only art museum in the country to host a PEEPS competition. This year, the RAM opened their 2nd Annual International Peeps Competition on April 1
Apr 14, 2011 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Torron-tial Downpour
As a true wine-making varietal, Torrontés is grown almost exclusively in Argentina.
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Respecting Surf and Turf
Executive chef Jerry Garcia of Hotel Metro has committed to removing himself and his kitchen from the seafood supply chain. 411 E. Mason St., Milwaukee. Call (414) 272-1937 or visit www.hotelmetro.com.
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Traveling Green in Wisconsin and Beyond
Travel Green Wisconsin, the nonprofit effort that has set standards for green tourism in the state
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Art for Art's Sake