Watch Out for Them Gators
Hey there hi there ho there, Off-the-Beaten-Path fans! It'sbeen a spell, but I'm back. Usually I cover remote or little known places inthe surrounding Milwaukee areas where you can escape to for a quick getaway.But since this blog is entit.. more
Feb 14, 2017 7:07 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Graphic Artist Creates Map Depicting Wisconsin as a Storage Unit for Small Countries
Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more
Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sci-Fi Comedy With Renaissance in September
It’s got a plot with shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Red Dwarf and every cheesy pulp-era space exploration story that had been so lovingly ripped-off by the Star Trek franchise. It’s called Ten Thousand Moons.. more
Aug 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Milwaukee European Bar & Restaurant Tour
Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more
Jan 14, 2016 10:48 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 2 Comments
Wandering in Watertown
Sundaydrives with AJ Page find me heading west these days. For one reason or another,we keep winding up in Watertown. Or the surrounding areas. (See my October postof Sandhill Station State Campground in Lake Mills, and a forthcoming blog onJo.. more
Dec 22, 2015 9:07 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Why Not the HobNob?
TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more
Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
The Peace Corps Visits Milwaukee
Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more
Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Help Me Find Scott Walker
Folks—I’ve got aproblem. I’m going throughGov. Scott Walker’s use of the state plane this year. And I’m scratching myhead over his whereabouts on March 14, 2013. The plane leftMadison with a security guy and Walker’s deputy chief of staf.. more
Sep 5, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Scott Walker’s Luxe Life on the Road
Wisconsinites havegotten precious little information about the travels of Gov. Scott Walker. Weknow from second-hand sources that he’s constantly crisscrossing the country ashe sets up a run for president in 2016 (and, oh yeah, get re-elected g.. more
Jul 25, 2013 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Have You Seen Racine?
The next time you're zooming along I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, take the time to discover... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Cheap Getaways
No need to scrap your summer vacation because of budget-guzzling gas prices. These nine good-value options won't drain the tank. Free attractions are noted; others require a reasonable fee or donation. more
May 25, 2011 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Around MKE
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Christmas Party
Join Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) for their annual Christmas Party starting at 9pm on December 25! Featuring the sounds of DJ Yusuf and DJ Shik. Drink specials will include: $5 Patron Shots, $4 Rails, $3 Domestic and $100 Bottles of Absolu... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Gravy and Groping: This Thanksgiving, You Get Both!
My family celebrated Thanksgiving early this year. If your family is anything like mine, you can expect to have at least one dinnertime conversation about the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport rules regarding pat-down... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
King’s X w/ Secret Society of Starfish
One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to find the stardom their followers believed they deserved. A could-have-been breakthrough single in 1989, “Over My Head,” was inexplicably ignored by MTV more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Renaissance Offers ‘Reasons to Be Pretty’
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season this week with Reasons to Be Pretty, the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance.A few local companies produced the... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Neil Haven’s Unique, Satisfying ‘Playdaters’
Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trey Songz w/ Monica
Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles—“Successful,” “I more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee