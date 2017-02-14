RSS

Hey there hi there ho there, Off-the-Beaten-Path fans! It'sbeen a spell, but I'm back. Usually I cover remote or little known places inthe surrounding Milwaukee areas where you can escape to for a quick getaway.But since this blog is entit.. more

Feb 14, 2017 7:07 PM Off the Beaten Path

Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more

Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Around MKE

It’s got a plot with shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Red Dwarf and every cheesy pulp-era space exploration story that had been so lovingly ripped-off by the Star Trek franchise. It’s called Ten Thousand Moons.. more

Aug 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more

Jan 14, 2016 10:48 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

Sundaydrives with AJ Page find me heading west these days. For one reason or another,we keep winding up in Watertown. Or the surrounding areas. (See my October postof Sandhill Station State Campground in Lake Mills, and a forthcoming blog onJo.. more

Dec 22, 2015 9:07 PM Off the Beaten Path

Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more

Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Off the Beaten Path

TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more

Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more

Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Sponsored Content

Folks—I’ve got aproblem. I’m going throughGov. Scott Walker’s use of the state plane this year. And I’m scratching myhead over his whereabouts on March 14, 2013. The plane leftMadison with a security guy and Walker’s deputy chief of staf.. more

Sep 5, 2013 6:21 PM Daily Dose

Wisconsinites havegotten precious little information about the travels of Gov. Scott Walker. Weknow from second-hand sources that he’s constantly crisscrossing the country ashe sets up a run for president in 2016 (and, oh yeah, get re-elected g.. more

Jul 25, 2013 4:18 PM Expresso

The next time you're zooming along I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, take the time to discover... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

No need to scrap your summer vacation because of budget-guzzling gas prices. These nine good-value options won't drain the tank. Free attractions are noted; others require a reasonable fee or donation. more

May 25, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Join Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) for their annual Christmas Party starting at 9pm on December 25! Featuring the sounds of DJ Yusuf and DJ Shik. Drink specials will include: $5 Patron Shots, $4 Rails, $3 Domestic and $100 Bottles of Absolu... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

My family celebrated Thanksgiving early this year. If your family is anything like mine, you can expect to have at least one dinnertime conversation about the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport rules regarding pat-down... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to find the stardom their followers believed they deserved. A could-have-been breakthrough single in 1989, “Over My Head,” was inexplicably ignored by MTV more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season this week with Reasons to Be Pretty, the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance.A few local companies produced the... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles—“Successful,” “I more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

