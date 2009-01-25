Traveling Shepherd
Trains and Jazz Under Glass
The annual train show at the Domes (Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory) has become an annual pilgrimage for my extended family that lives anywhere in the Midwest.
Jan 25, 2009
DNR report: Week of Nov. 20 to Nov. 26
State wildlife officials say hunters should be able to look forward to a good season. Even after a pretty tough winter in parts of the state, and a harvest of more than 520,000 deer last year, the deer h
Nov 23, 2008
Opening Day - Wisconsin Deer Hunt
Here's a great first day report of gun season: Deer Hunt 2008: Opening day notes from the field DNR,
Nov 23, 2008
Hunting the Ancient Sea Monster
A little more than 8,000 licenses had been sold so far for the spearing season, which begins Saturday, Feb. 14 on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes of Winneconne, Butte des Morts and Poygan.
Nov 23, 2008
DNR report: Week of Nov. 13 to 19
The leaf drop is now nearly complete in southern Wisconsin, with mostly oaks still holding leaves. Smaller lakes, bays and ponds in the north have continued their trend toward ice up. Water temperatures
Nov 18, 2008
Party for Halloween Out of Town
How to see
Oct 20, 2008
Beyond Fall in Door County
While Door County is best known for Spring, Summer, and Fall vacations, there's more to see and do in the off-season than you might imagine.
Oct 13, 2008
Shoreline Classic Fishing Tournament
The prizes include $1,000 cash and other prizes. Saturday, october 18th, 4am - 4pm Hosted by Rip Tide Seafood Bar and Grill 649 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee Advance Registration Day of Event Re
Oct 7, 2008
Free Museum Week in Chicago
With gas prices going up and down like a yo-yo it's hard to imagine that a trip anywhere c Source
Oct 6, 2008
Milwaukee to Chicago by Bike
Looking to save money on travel? If you're up for some adventure and surprises, why not bike to Chicago and back again?
Sep 12, 2008
Last Month for Kids Ride Free on Amtrak
With the number of daily commuters between Milwaukee and Chicago increasing along with the price of gas, more and more people are choosing to ride Amtrak to beat the traffic this summer.
Aug 4, 2008
German Fests
Seems like everybody wants to be German these days. Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend? For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more part
Jul 14, 2008
Traveling Green in Wisconsin and Beyond
Travel Green Wisconsin,the nonprofit effort that has set standards for green tourism in t
Apr 16, 2008
Booking It Across Wisconsin
Photo of Chequamegon Book and Coffee Co. by Gary Knowles The Land Remembers.
Mar 19, 2008
You’ll Love Kohler— Even If You’re on a Budget
Photos by Gary Knowles What's your take? Write: editor@shepex.com.
Mar 12, 2008
Vote for the Best Towns in Wisconsin
In January,the Traveling Shepherd invited readers to submit nominations for theirfavorit Shepherd Express
Feb 27, 2008
Winter in Wausau
FOR MORE: www.wausaucvb.com Time
Feb 20, 2008
Renegade Road Rally Spans from England to Gambia
Here's agreat getaway idea: Buy a 20-year-old $400 Volkswagen with 98,00 Enchanted April
Feb 13, 2008
Romeo's Retreats
Romance is all about finding a spark and fueling it. There is Last of the Red Hot Lovers
Jan 30, 2008
Windsledding in Lake Superior
Back in February, we were standing on the dock of the Madeline Island Ferry Line looking o Bows Arrows
Jan 17, 2008