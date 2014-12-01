Travis Whitty
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar hail from different sides of the tracks. The Death Cab for Cutie frontman is the gentle romantic type who broods about lost loves, while the Son Volt lead singer is more of the country punk who wouldn't be out of ... more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews