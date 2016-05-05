RSS

To The Trees

chill.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

hobnob.jpg.jpe

TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more

Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

blogimage12751.jpe

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11953.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage965.jpe

Bringing an indieedge to their brand of alt country, Milwaukee’s Juniper Tar handle Harvest-era ,CD Reviews more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES