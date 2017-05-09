Trefor Williams
'Only We Know Best—At the Town Hall Meeting'
Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more
May 9, 2017 1:26 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Variety Show
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices will celebrate their 10thanniversary with a variety show titled TenYears Together… Our Rhythm of Life running from Friday, May 20 through Sunday,May 22.The show will showcase some of the group’s most popular.. more
May 16, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Needtobreathe w/ The Daylights @ Turner Hall, 8 p.m.
South Carolina’s Needtobreathe have been fixtures on both the Christian and, increasingly, the mainstream charts with their sky-climbing alternative-rock ballads. They’re one of the few Christian bands that has been able to appeal to more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee