RSS

Trek

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

bilde.jpg.jpe

We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more

Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM News Features 43 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

We encourage Shepherd readers to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for the partisan primaries. Candidates from both major parties are on the ballot that day so more

Aug 5, 2014 10:12 PM News Features 15 Comments

131007_mary_burke_ap_328.jpg.jpe

This can’t be good news forGov. Scott Walker. The just-released MarquetteUniversity Law School poll shows him neck and neck with his likely Democraticchallenger, Mary Burke. Among registered voters, he leads by 1%, 46%-45%.Among likely voter.. more

Jul 23, 2014 6:16 PM Daily Dose

131007_mary_burke_ap_328.jpg.jpe

With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more

Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM News Features

r-scott-walker-large570.jpg.jpe

Great news in Wisconsin for anyone who believes the wealthy should pay more in taxes instead of continuing to be showered with the lion’s share of every tax cut more

Dec 11, 2013 2:21 AM Taking Liberties

b9948722z.1_20130706222626_000_gor1g0jd.1-1.jpg.jpe

With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more

Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM News Features 4 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more

Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage10889.jpe

D. Ellzey knows he isn’t the only 30-something rapper, but sometimes it can feel that way.“A lot of rappers my age may have a family, business interests, a whole life outside of rap, but for some reason when they enter the rap realm, they d... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Playwright Horton Foote’s 1953 television play, The Trip to Bountiful, carries strength and beauty in its language. Better known for its 1985 film adaptation (starring Geraldine Page, who won the Best Actress Oscar), Bountiful is not only a... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES