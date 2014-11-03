Trek
Is Walker’s WEDC Still Allowing Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
The Journal Sentinel Gets Desperate with Right-Wing Smear
You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Shepherd Express Endorsements: Vote Tuesday, Aug. 12
We encourage Shepherd readers to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for the partisan primaries. Candidates from both major parties are on the ballot that day so more
Aug 5, 2014 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
New Marquette Poll Shows Walker and Burke Tied
This can’t be good news forGov. Scott Walker. The just-released MarquetteUniversity Law School poll shows him neck and neck with his likely Democraticchallenger, Mary Burke. Among registered voters, he leads by 1%, 46%-45%.Among likely voter.. more
Jul 23, 2014 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Republicans Taxing Millionaires!
Great news in Wisconsin for anyone who believes the wealthy should pay more in taxes instead of continuing to be showered with the lion’s share of every tax cut more
Dec 11, 2013 2:21 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Who Is Mary Burke?
With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more
Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Buying Elections
Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more
Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
D. Ellzey’s Hip-Hop for Grown-Ups
D. Ellzey knows he isn’t the only 30-something rapper, but sometimes it can feel that way.“A lot of rappers my age may have a family, business interests, a whole life outside of rap, but for some reason when they enter the rap realm, they d... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
‘The Trip to Bountiful’ Worth Taking at Acacia
Playwright Horton Foote’s 1953 television play, The Trip to Bountiful, carries strength and beauty in its language. Better known for its 1985 film adaptation (starring Geraldine Page, who won the Best Actress Oscar), Bountiful is not only a... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater