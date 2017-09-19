Trellmatic
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Keep It Mellow
For their first album in four years, Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic drew heavily from the luxurious sounds soul, jazz and quiet storm. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
AUTOMatic Channel Black Star on Their New "Arising" EP
The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more
Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Download the First Album from Streetz-n-Young Deuces' Rap Crew EMP Entertainment
EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more
Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Plays It Straight, Mostly
This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
