RSS

Trend Mondays

Feminism was only a rumor in the Pujol household, where weasely husband Robert (Fabrice Luchini) rules the roost with the same cockeyed arrogance inflicted on the workers of his umbrella factory. The family business was actually begun by the ki.. more

May 14, 2011 1:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6811.jpe

Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced .. more

Apr 25, 2011 1:26 PM On Music

blogimage7802.jpe

After a hiatus this summer, Live on North’s popular Trend Mondays event returns just in time for the new school year. Promoter Hood Hephna’s weekly rap event showcases a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- more

Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage7244.jpe

Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more

Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6888.jpe

Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6811.jpe

Every Monday night at Live on North, local rap promoter Hood Hephna hosts one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES