Trend Mondays
Deneuve and Depardieu
Feminism was only a rumor in the Pujol household, where weasely husband Robert (Fabrice Luchini) rules the roost with the same cockeyed arrogance inflicted on the workers of his umbrella factory. The family business was actually begun by the ki.. more
May 14, 2011 1:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bon Iver to Play the Riverside Theater on July 23
Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced .. more
Apr 25, 2011 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Trend Mondays
After a hiatus this summer, Live on North’s popular Trend Mondays event returns just in time for the new school year. Promoter Hood Hephna’s weekly rap event showcases a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- more
Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Trend Mondays
Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trend Mondays
Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trend Mondays
Every Monday night at Live on North, local rap promoter Hood Hephna hosts one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee