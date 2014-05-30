RSS

Trent Miller

At Tory Folliard Gallery, two new exhibitions hold court beginning May 30. Native daughter of Wisconsin, Yale Master of Fine Arts and assistant professor at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Breehan James presents “Way of the Wilderness... more

May 30, 2014 2:14 AM Visual Arts

In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more

Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9051.jpe

The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES