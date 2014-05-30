Trent Miller
Two New Exhibits Open at Tory Folliard
At Tory Folliard Gallery, two new exhibitions hold court beginning May 30. Native daughter of Wisconsin, Yale Master of Fine Arts and assistant professor at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Breehan James presents “Way of the Wilderness... more
May 30, 2014 2:14 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Revive at Tory Folliard's "COLOR!"
In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more
Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Decibully Listening Party
The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee