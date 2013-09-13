Trevor Powers
Youth Lagoon @ The Pabst Theater
Youth Lagoon’s second full-length album, Wondrous Bughouse, is a psychedelic bedroom pop odyssey. Like a menacing circus soundtrack, the album layers dark, introspective lyrics atop bouncy, whims,Concert Reviews more
Sep 13, 2013 12:58 PM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Youth Lagoon @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times,” Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-y more
Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
It's funny how a little bit of talent is all it takes to make even some of the most exhausted sounds feel new again. Released last year through Fat Possum Records, songwriter Trevor Powers' debut album as Youth Lagoon, The Year of Hibernati... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee