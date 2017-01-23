A Tribe Called Quest
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Reggie Bonds Pays Tribute to Phife Dawg With an Old-Fashioned Cypher
Hip-hop lost one of its greats this week when Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quested succumbed to complications of diabetes. He was only 45. The tributes that have followed have been heartening to witness, because Phife is the kind of artist whose c.. more
Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beats Sparks Controversy on Rap Giants
The hip-hop genre is notoriously fickle. Despite this, the seminal alternative rap group, A Tribe Called Quest, has sustained popularity for over two decades. Making such longevity particularly surprising is the ongoing tensions, internal s... more
Jul 26, 2011 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Autumn Harvest Festival 2010
Apple picking(weekends only), pumpkin patches, tractor pulled hayrides, store packedwith delicious goodies from traditional fall offerings to the famous"Apple Pie in a Bag." The season is already underway and continues until Saturday, Octob... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What's The Scenario?
Here's one that's been circulating around the music blogs, courtesy of Unkut.com: A raw, early version of A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" featuring a very different arrangement and unheard verses from Dres from Black Sheep and Posdnous from De L.. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rock the Bells Festival @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
If thetouring hip-hop festival Rock the Bells had existed in 1998, its line-up mig Three FeetHigh ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Where in the World is Q-Tip's Second Solo Album?
Jul 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Operatic Comedy
Comedyhasa reputation for being light and insubstantial. It is the Souvenir ,Theater more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater