Tribute Bands
Pretending to Be Someone Onstage: The Milwaukee Theatre's Parade of Tributes
It’s interesting viewing pop culture through the perspective on fame envisioned by Cintra Wilson. If, as she states, fame could truly be said to be a “grotesque, crippling disease,” then there’s little doubt that it’s a disease so insidious tha.. more
Aug 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Bush-Style Whitewash
For anyone who followed the storyof how and why Sarah Palin fired her state's publi © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What's your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Allergies or something worse?
A lot of people I talk to notice their allergies get worse the older they get. Based on what I've learned over the past couple years, this is not surprising. I am not a doctor, I'm a person who got tired of taking many different prescriptions to .. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Tribute Night at Shank Hall
Two tribute bands pay homage to two the greatest rock ’n’ roll bands of all t Private Fears in Public Places ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee