Tribute
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Remembering Milwaukee's Punk Scene
If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Stream Unlooped's J Dilla Tribute Performance
A six-piece band of local musicians honored the late hip-hop producer J Dilla Saturday night at the Stonefly Brewery with a 40-minute electro-classical tribute set as part of the Unlooped music series. For those who weren't able to attend (includ.. more
Sep 19, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pauly Shore
The first MTV host to find big-screen stardom, Pauly Shore was ubiquitous throughout the early and mid-’90s, lending variations of his stoned and aloof Generation X slacker persona to the movies Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now, Jury... more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee